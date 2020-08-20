New York needs poll workers for Election Day

(NEWS10) —September 1 is National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, as state and county Boards of Elections say there’s a huge need for poll workers ahead of Eelection Day.
Most who help out at local polling stations are volunteering, and about 55% are over 60. They’re at-risk for the coronavirus, and many are choosing to opt-out, creating a shortage.
New York’s Board of Elections needs replacement volunteers, and they’re encouraging younger people to sign up.
LATEST STORIES:
- SU football players “not happy” with students gathering
- Lawmakers push for new COVID-19 funding, as special session begins this weekend
- Bills OL Daryl Williams believes his best football is still ahead of him
- House to vote on $25 billion boost for Postal Service
- Lawmakers continue push for virus relief amid USPS vote