A subway station got too hot for an NYPD cop, but if Officer Donald Swartz never left it to grab some water, he wouldn’t have been able to help a visually impaired woman catch a cab.

Unbeknownst to him, the kind act was caught on camera. “I have two daughters that are 9 and 4, they’re very excited, you know, and that’s the proudest I got out of this. To see my family be proud of me too,” Swartz said.