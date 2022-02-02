ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new report by QuoteWiazrd shows that New York ranks among states with the worst potholes. New York ranks 10th in the United States.

QuoteWizard used Google search data for pothole-related complaints and repairs for each state going back to 2004. Washington, Indiana and Michigan were found to have the worst potholes. Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and New Jersey are also among the top 12.

The report also shows the cities with the worst potholes. Among the northeast cities, Burlington, Vermont ranks 6th and Springfield, Massachusetts ranks 8th.

According to AAA, U.S. drivers spend nearly $3 billion a year fixing damage caused by potholes. Potholes could damage your car by:

Popping a tire

Damaging your wheel rims

Ruining the engine or exhaust system

Throwing off your alignment

Ruining your car’s shocks and struts

AAA says the average repair bill due to pothole damage is around $306. In 64% of cases, the repair bill is $250 or less. Only 6% of incidents result in the repair bill being over $1,000.

According to the report, here are some ways you can protect you car from potholes:

Make sure your tires are properly inflated to minimize pothole damage.

Make sure your tread grooves are deep enough too. If not, you should buy new tires.

If avoiding a pothole isn’t possible, slow down, keep your foot off the brake pedal, and try to straighten the steering wheel before impact.

To view the full report, you can visit the QuoteWizard website.