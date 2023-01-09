ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a new report by WalletHub, New York is 2023’s third best state to raise a family. In 2022, New York ranked second overall.

To determine the best states to raise a family in 2022, WalletHub looked at family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socio-economics across all states. Each of these metrics were ranked out of 50 and each state was given an overall score out of 100 points.

Overall, the Empire State received a total score of 61.11. It ranked second in family fun, ninth for health and safety, 14th for education and child care, sixth for affordability and 46th for socio-economics.

According to the report, when it comes to affordable housing, New York ranks 48th. The state also has the fifth lowest infant mortality rate.

Top 10 best states to raise a family