New York releases guidelines for wedding venues, billiard halls

NEW YORK (WETM) – On Monday New York released new COVID-19 guidance for billiard/pool halls and wedding venues.

Billiard/pool halls can reopen in New York starting March 5 with 50 percent capacity outside of New York City and 35 percent capacity in New York City. Players will be required to wear a mask at all times, except when seated and eating/drinking.

Each party must be assigned a table with either physical barriers or mandatory social distancing enforced.

Staff must also “rigorously clean and disinfect” any rented or shared equipment between games.

Starting March 15, weddings and catered events can begin with COVID-19 testing of all patrons before the event. Venues are restricted to 50 percent capacity with no more than 150 people at the event.

Attendees must sign in with contact tracing information and masks required at all times, except when seated or eating/drinking.

Ceremonial and socially-distanced dancing will be allowed under “strict guidelines.”

Anyone who wishes to host a larger event must notify local health departments in advance.

Governor Andrew Cuomo also announced the New York City movie theaters can reopen on March 5 with the following COVID-19 guidelines:

Venues are restricted to 25 percent capacity, with no more than 50 people per screen at a time.

Masks will be required at all times except when seated and eating or drinking.

Assigned seating will be required in all theaters.

Social distancing between parties will be required at all times.

Additional staffing will be required to control occupancy, traffic and seating to ensure compliance.

Enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards must be met by theaters.

This action brings New York City movie theaters in line with movie theaters throughout the rest of the state.

“From day one, we have said that our COVID recovery is not a choice between public health and the economy – it has to be both – and in New York we’re demonstrating how to do that safely and smartly,” said Governor Cuomo. “Thanks to the hard work and commitment of all New Yorkers, our infection rate is now the lowest we’ve seen in three months, and accordingly we will now be reopening various recreational activities across the state including billiard halls, weddings and movie theaters in New York City. As our infection rate continues to fall, and the vaccination rate continues to climb, we will keep reopening different sectors of our state’s economy and focus our efforts on building our state back better than it was before.”