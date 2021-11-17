New York residents concerned over mysterious dust on vehicles, homes

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Residents in the village of Ravena say they are dealing with a mysterious dust that is coating their homes and vehicles.

“I mean it’s all over everywhere. My neighbors have got it.” Mike Babcock is talking about a mysterious dust that’s not only coated his new pickup. “It’s like a gritty dust.”

It seems to be everywhere, on his kids’ trampoline and on his wife’s vehicle outside their Ravena home. “No matter how much you rub, it does not come off,” said Mike.

Fran Pasquini, who lives a few streets over, said she is dealing with the same problem. NEWS10’s Anya Tucker asked Fran what she thought was causing the dust.

“I don’t know,” she said. “But based on the right side of my vehicle being worse than my left, it’s coming from that direction. (Fran pointed to a wooded area) Which is Lafarge plant.”

The cement giant Lafarge has stacks that loom over the village. Longtime residents like Fran and Mike said they have experienced dustings here and there over their many years living in the village.

Mike says Lafarge has offered to clean impacted vehicles, and he says a Lafarge representative offered to have his vehicles detailed free of charge after the last dusting over Halloween.

“But that’s not a solution,” said Mike. “You know, you’re breathing this stuff in daily.”

More recently, concerns were heightened with a substance that just won’t come off. One Ravena resident shared a video with NEWS10 of her trying to wipe the gritty substance off her stove.

Anya asked Ravena Mayor Bill Misuraca if he was concerned about what effect the dust might have on his residents.

“Absolutely,” he said.

Misuraca, who’s truck also got dusted, says he’s fielding dozens and dozens of complaints from residents. He says he has also reached out to Lafarge.

“We did have an initial response. And at that time they said they were going to test and make sure that it was their material.”

But Misuraca says that was 10 days ago, and since then, he says Lafarge has not offered any answers.

The Department Of Environmental Conservation told NEWS10 they are investigating, and the mayor says the DEC has collected samples of the dust for testing to see exactly what it is, and if it is, in fact, coming from the Lafarge plant.

Lafarge sent NEWS10 the following statement: