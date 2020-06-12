New York Run for the Fallen honors soldiers with modified social media event

FILE – In this May 22, 2020, file photo, A raindrop falls from an American flag at half-staff at the Washington Monument on May 22, 2020. (AP / Patrick Semansky)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Run for the Fallen kicks off Friday. Traditionally, the route begins in Syracuse and ends in Albany, but the process has been heavily modified in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Run for the Fallen is a three-day event lasting into Sunday. Under normal circumstances, over 35 veterans and active duty service members from bases across the state trek more than 140 miles through eight counties.

The journey honors over 850 service members from New York who died while serving during the War on Terrorism. Because of the pandemic, the run has partially shifted into an online event. Socially-distanced runners will team up to go the distance, record individual runs, read the names of fallen New Yorkers, and upload videos to the event’s Facebook. Check out the opening ceremony:

The start location was also changed from the Veterans and 9/11 Memorials at the state fairgrounds in Syracuse to the Clark Reservation State Park in Jamesville. The event ends on Flag day, with its final destination the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Albany’s La Fayette Park.

This is the fifth annual New York Run for the Fallen, which pays tribute to those who have recently died in military service, aids the healing process of their comrades, and thanks families for their sacrifices. The goal is to create a memorial trail through New York, with flag salutes at each mile to honor specific service members.

New York Run for the Fallen uses the model from America’s Run for the Fallen in 2008, a 6,000 mile tribute.

