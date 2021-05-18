New York schools in top 32 for National Science Bowl

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The field of middle school finalists in the Department of Energy National Science Bowl was narrowed in a virtual competition. Several schools in New York made the list of the top 32 teams.

The top four teams will receive $2,000, the top 16 teams will take home $1,500, and the top 32 teams will receive $750 for their schools’ science departments. Every other team will be awarded $500 for winning their regional competition and advancing to the national Finals.

Altogether, over 5,500 high school students and nearly 3,000 middle school students participated in this year’s regional competitions. DOE created the National Science Bowl in 1991 to encourage students to excel in mathematics and science and to pursue careers in these fields.

Full list of top 32 middle school teams: