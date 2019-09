NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — A group of 20 firefighters from the state DEC are heading west to fight raging wildfires in California.

The largest fire burning right now is the Walker Fire, and that has scorched 47,000 acres.

The group is deploying for two weeks, with all expenses paid by the U.S. Forest Service.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York usually sends crews to help with wildfires. It is a tradition that dates back to 1979.