New York senior programs to receive over $80 million

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Seniors in New York are set to receive over $80 million under the American Rescue Plan. The state will receive an $81,983,765 share of $1.4 billion in funding for Older Americans Act programs.

Over half the money, $43,578,864, will be spent on “meals for older adults in New York. The White House says these meals include “home-delivered meals as well as “drive-through” or “grab-and-go” meals” and will be available to older adults who qualify for community center meal programs. The funding can also be used by states to reopen community center meal programs that were forced to close due to the pandemic.

The other major spend under the plan is the $26,727,905 marked for Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS). The services household chores and grocery shopping; transportation to essential services. Funding can also be used for vaccination programs and to “address the effects of extended social isolation.”

Congressman Paul Tonko said: “it is critical that our seniors, hit especially hard by this pandemic, receive the support and care they need,” Before adding “My colleagues and I fought hard to ensure that they would not be left behind. The funding delivered in our COVID rescue will address the health and economic needs of our seniors, help family caregivers support their loved ones and provide the resources necessary to ensure Americans age with dignity. I’m grateful to the strong leadership by this Administration to ensure that our seniors in New York and across the nation are supported through this crisis.”

Other items listed in the act include $8,540,130 to help family caregivers with things like counseling, respite care, and training; $2,556,582 for evidence-based health promotion and disease prevention; and $581,041 to safeguard the health and welfare of residents in New York’s long-term care facilities.

