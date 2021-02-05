New York starts vaccinating inmates 65 and older

(WETM) – The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has begun administering the COVID-19 vaccine to inmates who are 65 years old or older.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa confirmed the start of vaccinations for 1,075 eligible inmates during the Governor’s press briefing on Friday.

The Governor added that inmates who are “medically frail” will also receive the vaccine, but those inmates who do not fall under the state’s guidelines will not be eligible.

18 News reached out to NYSDOCCS for a specific number of inmates receiving the vaccine in each facility and received the following statement:

“There are 1,075 people who are in the system who are 65 and older, and DOCCS is in the process of preparing to vaccinate that population consistent with statewide guidance for that age group. Vaccines have begun today.” DOCCS spokesperson Thomas Mailey

State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Personnel, including correction and parole officers, began receiving the vaccine on Jan. 21, 2021.

A full list of New York residents eligible for the vaccine can be found on the NY Forward website.

Throughout the pandemic, prisoner rights advocates have called for vaccinations or the mass clemency of older inmates. Others have said that prisons should fall under the congregate living guidelines that nursing homes and long-term care facilities are under.

“Amid a record-high COVID-19 death count in his prison system, Governor Cuomo continues to send a message to incarcerated New Yorkers that their lives don’t matter. People in prison are afflicted by the most grievous health disparities because of systemic racism, poverty, and longstanding policy choices, and, especially in their crowded living conditions, they should be among the first to have access to the vaccine. At the same time, with prison death rates increasing at a record pace, and vaccines spoiling due to the state’s disastrous rollout, we know that the most effective intervention is to release vulnerable people, protect people’s human rights, and reduce the prison population. Anything less would put more lives at risk and run counter to recommendations from public health officials across the nation. We renew our call for Governor Cuomo to grant mass clemency, and for the Legislature to pass Elder Parole, Fair & Timely Parole, and the HALT Solitary Confinement Act.” Center for Community for Community Alternatives, Release Aging People in Prison Campaign, Parole Preparation Project, the #HALTsolitary Campaign, and FWD.us (January 12, 2021)

As of Feb. 4, there have been 5,163 cases of COVID-19 in DOCCS facilities with 31 deaths and 4,554 recoveries. The Elmira Correctional Facility had the largest COVID-19 outbreak with 620 cases, all but seven of which have recovered.