New York State administers over 100K COVID-19 vaccinations in 24 hours

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that 102,907 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. The total week 9 federal allocation of vaccine delivery to providers will be complete today. As of 11 a.m. Sunday, New York’s health care distribution sites have received 2,192,675 first doses and already administered 89 percent or 1,957,681 first dose vaccinations and 83 percent of first and second doses. The week 10 allocation from the federal government begins mid-week.

“We remain locked in a footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate, and while we are making significant progress on both fronts thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, but can’t become complacent – now is not the time to get cocky with COVID,” Governor Cuomo said. “With more than 10 million New Yorkers now eligible for the vaccine, we have the infrastructure in place to get it administered quickly and fairly but continue to only be held back by the supply. Thankfully, with real leadership now in Washington, we’ve begun to see that supply increase and expect that trend to continue until New York is COVID-free.”

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. Starting next week, local health departments will also receive vaccine allocations for these individuals. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor’s letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. The federal government has increased the weekly supply by more than 20 percent over the next three weeks, but New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today is as follows. The allocation totals below include 100 percent of the week 9 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites today. The total week 9 allocation is also inclusive of some excess vaccine doses that have been reallocated from the federal Long Term Care Facility program.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received – 2,192,675

First Doses Administered – 1,957,681; 89%

Second Doses Received – 1,178,350

Second Doses Administered – 842,195

Region Total Doses Received(1st and 2nd) Total Doses Administered(1st and 2nd) % of Total Doses Administered/Received(1st and 2nd) Capital Region 214,270 172,552 81% Central New York 175,975 146,546 83% Finger Lakes 202,135 177,546 88% Long Island 418,005 358,825 86% Mid-Hudson 316,155 249,035 79% Mohawk Valley 95,255 72,354 76% New York City 1,518,190 1,230,747 81% North Country 104,715 96,677 92% Southern Tier 105,035 95,317 91% Western New York 221,290 199,077 90% Statewide 3,371,025 2,798,676 83%

1st doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites 2nd doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 90,675 0 90,675 N/A Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 392,025 0 392,025 482,700 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 201,500 0 201,500 684,200 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 160,050 90,675 250,725 934,925 Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 209,400 45,825 255,225 1,190,150 Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24 250,400 428,100 678,500 1,868,650 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31 250,400 160,450 410,850 2,279,500 Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07 320,525 208,800 529,325 2,808,825 Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14 317,700 244,500 562,200 3,371,025

To date, New York’s health care distribution sites have administered 89 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government’s limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.