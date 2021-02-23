New York State Attorney General files lawsuit against bond company, accusing them of preying on vulnerable immigrants

(WIVB) – New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against a company she says preys on vulnerable immigrants.

Libre by Nexus offers to pay for immigrant bonds to get immigrants out of federal detention centers.

Attorney General James says that freedom comes with large upfront fees and hefty monthly payments that can sometimes be more than the value of an actual bond.

She says some immigrants were told they had to wear GPS devices that often didn’t fit and hurt the person wearing them.

Other states are also suing Libre by Nexus including Massachusetts and Virginia.