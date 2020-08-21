New York state coronavirus update from Governor Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that a new record high number of COVID-19 tests for Thursday, as 98,880 results were reported. Of those, 709 (0.72%) were positive. The previous record number of tests was 88,668.

“Part of the reason we were able to tame the beast in New York is because of our aggressive testing strategy. When the federal administration fell down, New York stepped up—and yesterday we raised the bar even higher with nearly 100,000 tests reported in a single day,” Cuomo said.

Three individuals died from the virus, bringing the total to 25,278. One new coronavirus death was reported in Clinton, Niagara, and Rockland Counties.

Statewide hospitalizations dropped to 490, the lowest number since March 16. Patients in intensive care dropped to 119, the lowest since March 15. The positive test rate of 0.72% marks the 14th day in a row under 1%. “This is proof positive that when you have the virus under control, more testing does not equal more positives,” Cuomo said.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization: 490 (-28)

Patients Newly Admitted: 66

Hospital Counties: 28

Number ICU: 119 (-1)

Number ICU with Intubation: 58 (-4)

Total Discharges: 74,485 (+79)

Deaths: 3

Total Deaths; 25,278

The governor counted 709 new coronavirus cases statewide, for a total of 428,512 since the outbreak began. New positives were diagnosed in 43 counties:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,691 7 Allegany 84 3 Broome 1,211 15 Cattaraugus 174 0 Cayuga 164 0 Chautauqua 278 3 Chemung 193 0 Chenango 222 3 Clinton 136 1 Columbia 561 1 Cortland 98 0 Delaware 109 0 Dutchess 4,734 13 Erie 9,364 81 Essex 85 0 Franklin 56 0 Fulton 306 1 Genesee 290 0 Greene 304 3 Hamilton 12 0 Herkimer 289 5 Jefferson 144 1 Lewis 47 0 Livingston 178 0 Madison 431 7 Monroe 5,273 17 Montgomery 193 3 Nassau 44,162 50 Niagara 1,556 9 NYC 231,574 286 Oneida 2,233 11 Onondaga 3,743 24 Ontario 373 0 Orange 11,316 24 Orleans 303 0 Oswego 279 3 Otsego 124 1 Putnam 1,470 2 Rensselaer 810 1 Rockland 14,106 17 Saratoga 808 6 Schenectady 1,159 16 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 24 1 Seneca 95 0 St. Lawrence 265 1 Steuben 308 1 Suffolk 44,400 47 Sullivan 1,495 0 Tioga 203 0 Tompkins 244 4 Ulster 2,115 2 Warren 314 1 Washington 264 0 Wayne 272 2 Westchester 36,621 35 Wyoming 121 1 Yates 59 0

Check out each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days: