New York state coronavirus update from Governor Cuomo

by: Johan Sheridan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that a new record high number of COVID-19 tests for Thursday, as 98,880 results were reported. Of those, 709 (0.72%) were positive. The previous record number of tests was 88,668.

“Part of the reason we were able to tame the beast in New York is because of our aggressive testing strategy. When the federal administration fell down, New York stepped up—and yesterday we raised the bar even higher with nearly 100,000 tests reported in a single day,” Cuomo said.

Three individuals died from the virus, bringing the total to 25,278. One new coronavirus death was reported in Clinton, Niagara, and Rockland Counties.

Statewide hospitalizations dropped to 490, the lowest number since March 16. Patients in intensive care dropped to 119, the lowest since March 15. The positive test rate of 0.72% marks the 14th day in a row under 1%.  “This is proof positive that when you have the virus under control, more testing does not equal more positives,” Cuomo said.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization: 490 (-28)
  • Patients Newly Admitted: 66
  • Hospital Counties: 28
  • Number ICU: 119 (-1)
  • Number ICU with Intubation: 58 (-4)
  • Total Discharges: 74,485 (+79)
  • Deaths: 3
  • Total Deaths; 25,278

The governor counted 709 new coronavirus cases statewide, for a total of 428,512 since the outbreak began. New positives were diagnosed in 43 counties:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,6917
Allegany843
Broome1,21115
Cattaraugus1740
Cayuga1640
Chautauqua2783
Chemung1930
Chenango2223
Clinton1361
Columbia5611
Cortland980
Delaware1090
Dutchess4,73413
Erie9,36481
Essex850
Franklin560
Fulton3061
Genesee2900
Greene3043
Hamilton120
Herkimer2895
Jefferson1441
Lewis470
Livingston1780
Madison4317
Monroe5,27317
Montgomery1933
Nassau44,16250
Niagara1,5569
NYC231,574286
Oneida2,23311
Onondaga3,74324
Ontario3730
Orange11,31624
Orleans3030
Oswego2793
Otsego1241
Putnam1,4702
Rensselaer8101
Rockland14,10617
Saratoga8086
Schenectady1,15916
Schoharie690
Schuyler241
Seneca950
St. Lawrence2651
Steuben3081
Suffolk44,40047
Sullivan1,4950
Tioga2030
Tompkins2444
Ulster2,1152
Warren3141
Washington2640
Wayne2722
Westchester36,62135
Wyoming1211
Yates590

Check out each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region0.5%0.6%0.7%
Central New York0.7%0.3%0.8%
Finger Lakes0.6%0.4%0.3%
Long Island0.9%0.8%0.7%
Mid-Hudson0.7%0.8%0.9%
Mohawk Valley0.4%0.3%0.8%
New York City0.8%0.8%0.7%
North Country0.1%1.2%0.2%
Southern Tier0.6%0.6%0.5%
Western New York1.4%1.0%1.6%

