New York State Council on the Arts announces statewide reopenings

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cultural organizations in all 10 regions of New York are reopening with masks, social distancing, and capacity limits in place, the New York State Council on the Arts announced Wednesday.

“The arts play a critical role in all our communities across the state, providing educational, civic, and economic opportunities for millions of New Yorkers,” said Mara Marus, New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director. “We encourage the public to support the arts in-person, where possible, as we all work together to ensure the health and vitality of these institutions for generations to come.”

After being closed for five months, cultural and arts organizations will reopen using state guidance. That includes many of the state’s most treasured museums, sculpture parks, historic sites, and outdoor art spaces. Over 150 are now operating or have announced reopening dates.

Venues will operate at 25% capacity, and visitors must wear masks and social distance. Check out these major venues, sorted by region:

Capital Region

Albany Center Gallery

Albany Institute of History & Art

Art Omi

Arts Center for the Capital Region: Troy Summer Square

Basilica Hudson

Caffe Lena

Catskill Mountain Foundation

Hart Cluett Museum

Hudson Hall

Hyde Collection

Lake George Arts Project

Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council

New York Folklore Gallery

Olana

Prattsville Art Center

PS21 Chatham

Salem Art Works

Saratoga Chamber Players

Schenectady County Historical Society

Thomas Cole National Historic Site

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Central New York

Cayuga Museum of History and Art

Erie Canal Museum

Everson Museum

Onondaga Historical Association

Schweinfurth Art Center

Society for New Music

Finger Lakes

Flower City Arts Center

Ganondagan

Genesee Country Village & Museum

Genesee Valley Council on the Arts

Geneva Historical Society

George Eastman Museum

Livingston County Historical Society

Memorial Art Gallery

National Women’s Hall of Fame

Publick Musick

Rochester Contemporary Art Center

Rochester Museum and Science Center

Shake on the Lake

Strong Museum

Susan B. Anthony Museum & House

The Arts Council for Wyoming County

Long Island

Children’s Museum of the East End

Guild Hall

Hallockville Museum Farm

Hamptons International Film Festival

Huntington Arts Council

Long Island Children’s Museum

Parrish Art Museum

Patchogue Arts Council – MoCA L.I.

Southampton Arts Center

Suffolk County Historical Society

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

Whaling Museum

Mid-Hudson

Bethany Arts Community

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Caramoor

Catskill Art Society

Clay Art Center

Delaware Valley Arts Alliance

Dia:Beacon

Edward Hopper House

Historic Hudson Valley

Historic Huguenot Street

Hudson River Museum

Katonah Museum of Art

Lyndhurst

Manitoga

Pelham Art Center

The Rye Arts Center

Storm King Art Center

Mohawk Valley

Arkell Museum

Farmers’ Museum

Fenimore Art Museum

Munson-Williams Proctor Arts Institute

Sculpture Space

New York City

A.I.R. Gallery

American Folk Art Museum

American Museum of Natural History

Arts for Art

Asia Society: Triennial

Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum

Bronx Museum of the Arts

Brooklyn Museum

ChaShaMa

Cuchifritos Gallery

El Museo del Barrio

French Institute Alliance Française

Green-Wood

HERE Arts Center

The High Line

Historic Richmond Town

Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum

Jupiter Symphony Chamber Players

Limon Dance Company

Make Music New York: Porch Stomp

Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Morgan Library & Museum

Morris-Jumel Mansion

Mount Vernon Hotel Museum & Garden

Museum of Arts and Design

Museum of the City of New York

Museum of Jewish Heritage

New Museum

New York Hall of Science+ Museum of the Moving Image

New-York Historical Society

New York Botanical Garden

New York Film Festival

Percussia

Public Art Fund

Rubin Museum of Art

SculptureCenter

Smack Mellon

Snug Harbor Cultural Center

So Percussion

Socrates Sculpture Park

Swiss Institute

Times Square Arts

Trestle Gallery

Union Docs

UrbanGlass

Wave Hill

Weeksville Heritage Center

Whitney Museum

North Country

Adirondack Architectural Heritage: Camp Santanoni

Adirondack History Museum

Fort Ticonderoga

Frederic Remington Art Museum

Historic Saranac Lake

Lake Placid Center for the Arts

SLC Arts

Traditional Arts in Upstate New York

The Wild Center

Southern Tier

171 Cedar Arts

Arnot Art Museum

ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes

Broome County Arts Council

Cayuga Chamber Orchestra

Chemung Valley History Museum

Corning Museum of Glass

Hanford Mills Museum

Roberson Museum and Science Center

Rockwell Museum

Roxbury Arts Group

The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier

The History Center in Tompkins County

Western New York

Albright-Knox (Northland)

Alleyway Theatre

Artpark

Buffalo Arts Studio

Buffalo History Museum

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village

Burchfield Penney Art Center

Darwin Martin House

El Museo Francisco Oller y Diego Rivera

Explore and More

Graycliff

Hallwalls

Old Fort Niagara

Shakespeare In Delaware Park

Springville Center for the Arts

Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site

Torn Space Theater

Tri-County Arts Council

Western New York Chamber Orchestra

