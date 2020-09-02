New York State Council on the Arts announces statewide reopenings

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cultural organizations in all 10 regions of New York are reopening with masks, social distancing, and capacity limits in place, the New York State Council on the Arts announced Wednesday.
“The arts play a critical role in all our communities across the state, providing educational, civic, and economic opportunities for millions of New Yorkers,” said Mara Marus, New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director. “We encourage the public to support the arts in-person, where possible, as we all work together to ensure the health and vitality of these institutions for generations to come.”
After being closed for five months, cultural and arts organizations will reopen using state guidance. That includes many of the state’s most treasured museums, sculpture parks, historic sites, and outdoor art spaces. Over 150 are now operating or have announced reopening dates.
Venues will operate at 25% capacity, and visitors must wear masks and social distance. Check out these major venues, sorted by region:
Capital Region
- Albany Center Gallery
- Albany Institute of History & Art
- Art Omi
- Arts Center for the Capital Region: Troy Summer Square
- Basilica Hudson
- Caffe Lena
- Catskill Mountain Foundation
- Hart Cluett Museum
- Hudson Hall
- Hyde Collection
- Lake George Arts Project
- Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council
- New York Folklore Gallery
- Olana
- Prattsville Art Center
- PS21 Chatham
- Salem Art Works
- Saratoga Chamber Players
- Schenectady County Historical Society
- Thomas Cole National Historic Site
- Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
Central New York
- Cayuga Museum of History and Art
- Erie Canal Museum
- Everson Museum
- Onondaga Historical Association
- Schweinfurth Art Center
- Society for New Music
Finger Lakes
- Flower City Arts Center
- Ganondagan
- Genesee Country Village & Museum
- Genesee Valley Council on the Arts
- Geneva Historical Society
- George Eastman Museum
- Livingston County Historical Society
- Memorial Art Gallery
- National Women’s Hall of Fame
- Publick Musick
- Rochester Contemporary Art Center
- Rochester Museum and Science Center
- Shake on the Lake
- Strong Museum
- Susan B. Anthony Museum & House
- The Arts Council for Wyoming County
Long Island
- Children’s Museum of the East End
- Guild Hall
- Hallockville Museum Farm
- Hamptons International Film Festival
- Huntington Arts Council
- Long Island Children’s Museum
- Parrish Art Museum
- Patchogue Arts Council – MoCA L.I.
- Southampton Arts Center
- Suffolk County Historical Society
- Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center
- Whaling Museum
Mid-Hudson
- Bethany Arts Community
- Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Caramoor
- Catskill Art Society
- Clay Art Center
- Delaware Valley Arts Alliance
- Dia:Beacon
- Edward Hopper House
- Historic Hudson Valley
- Historic Huguenot Street
- Hudson River Museum
- Katonah Museum of Art
- Lyndhurst
- Manitoga
- Pelham Art Center
- The Rye Arts Center
- Storm King Art Center
Mohawk Valley
- Arkell Museum
- Farmers’ Museum
- Fenimore Art Museum
- Munson-Williams Proctor Arts Institute
- Sculpture Space
New York City
- A.I.R. Gallery
- American Folk Art Museum
- American Museum of Natural History
- Arts for Art
- Asia Society: Triennial
- Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum
- Bronx Museum of the Arts
- Brooklyn Museum
- ChaShaMa
- Cuchifritos Gallery
- El Museo del Barrio
- French Institute Alliance Française
- Green-Wood
- HERE Arts Center
- The High Line
- Historic Richmond Town
- Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum
- Jupiter Symphony Chamber Players
- Limon Dance Company
- Make Music New York: Porch Stomp
- Metropolitan Museum of Art
- The Morgan Library & Museum
- Morris-Jumel Mansion
- Mount Vernon Hotel Museum & Garden
- Museum of Arts and Design
- Museum of the City of New York
- Museum of Jewish Heritage
- New Museum
- New York Hall of Science+ Museum of the Moving Image
- New-York Historical Society
- New York Botanical Garden
- New York Film Festival
- Percussia
- Public Art Fund
- Rubin Museum of Art
- SculptureCenter
- Smack Mellon
- Snug Harbor Cultural Center
- So Percussion
- Socrates Sculpture Park
- Swiss Institute
- Times Square Arts
- Trestle Gallery
- Union Docs
- UrbanGlass
- Wave Hill
- Weeksville Heritage Center
- Whitney Museum
North Country
- Adirondack Architectural Heritage: Camp Santanoni
- Adirondack History Museum
- Fort Ticonderoga
- Frederic Remington Art Museum
- Historic Saranac Lake
- Lake Placid Center for the Arts
- SLC Arts
- Traditional Arts in Upstate New York
- The Wild Center
Southern Tier
- 171 Cedar Arts
- Arnot Art Museum
- ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes
- Broome County Arts Council
- Cayuga Chamber Orchestra
- Chemung Valley History Museum
- Corning Museum of Glass
- Hanford Mills Museum
- Roberson Museum and Science Center
- Rockwell Museum
- Roxbury Arts Group
- The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier
- The History Center in Tompkins County
Western New York
- Albright-Knox (Northland)
- Alleyway Theatre
- Artpark
- Buffalo Arts Studio
- Buffalo History Museum
- Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village
- Burchfield Penney Art Center
- Darwin Martin House
- El Museo Francisco Oller y Diego Rivera
- Explore and More
- Graycliff
- Hallwalls
- Old Fort Niagara
- Shakespeare In Delaware Park
- Springville Center for the Arts
- Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site
- Torn Space Theater
- Tri-County Arts Council
- Western New York Chamber Orchestra
