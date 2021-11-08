New York State COVID-19 update for November 8th

58,145 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours, 30 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.  

“I’m proud of New Yorkers for all of the progress we’ve made in fighting this pandemic,” Governor Hochul said. “Each day we get closer to beating COVID-19, but we cannot get complacent. This vaccine is our best weapon, and now children can begin getting vaccinated as well. We must all be an ambassador of this vaccine and tell our loved ones to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

 
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:


·         Test Results Reported – 111,451

·         Total Positive – 3,480
·         Percent Positive – 3.12%

·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.59%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 1,794 (-11)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 221
·         Patients in ICU – 376 (-16)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 219 (-10)
·         Total Discharges – 210,060 (+183)
·         New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 30
·         Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,821

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.


·         Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,306
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 27,801,093
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 58,145
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 547,664
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.8%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.1%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.4%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.3%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.9%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.3%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.0%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.2%

 Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

REGIONFriday, November 5, 2021Saturday, November 6, 2021Sunday, November 7, 2021
Capital Region4.09%4.32%4.49%
Central New York4.67%4.61%4.60%
Finger Lakes6.26%6.48%6.56%
Long Island2.40%2.45%2.45%
Mid-Hudson1.84%1.85%1.94%
Mohawk Valley4.84%5.11%5.19%
New York City1.09%1.11%1.13%
North Country5.60%5.58%5.65%
Southern Tier3.31%3.42%3.42%
Western New York6.14%6.29%6.41%
Statewide2.46%2.53%2.59%

 
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHFriday, November 5, 2021Saturday, November 6, 2021Sunday, November 7, 2021
Bronx0.86%0.90%0.88%
Kings1.30%1.30%1.34%
New York0.82%0.86%0.89%
Queens1.14%1.16%1.18%
Richmond1.38%1.38%1.38%

 
Yesterday, 3,480 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,569,403. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany32,20559
Allegany5,20616
Broome25,96868
Cattaraugus8,53633
Cayuga9,06314
Chautauqua13,20052
Chemung11,65613
Chenango4,95912
Clinton7,30061
Columbia5,20212
Cortland5,6958
Delaware3,84219
Dutchess36,43231
Erie112,244344
Essex2,65117
Franklin4,62812
Fulton6,94433
Genesee7,61434
Greene4,5937
Hamilton4701
Herkimer7,37546
Jefferson9,81830
Lewis3,8133
Livingston6,21515
Madison6,63919
Monroe88,777256
Montgomery6,40518
Nassau217,879153
Niagara25,43676
NYC1,105,447786
Oneida30,14675
Onondaga54,953142
Ontario10,11449
Orange59,07575
Orleans4,78714
Oswego12,58838
Otsego4,85718
Putnam12,72610
Rensselaer15,75755
Rockland54,06819
Saratoga21,62469
Schenectady17,71255
Schoharie2,4456
Schuyler1,6883
Seneca2,8605
St. Lawrence11,50934
Steuben10,94233
Suffolk244,622274
Sullivan8,82018
Tioga5,61519
Tompkins6,8068
Ulster17,78525
Warren6,09637
Washington5,23327
Wayne8,89537
Westchester145,01774
Wyoming4,67611
Yates1,7752

 
Yesterday, 30 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,821. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Cattaraugus2
Cayuga1
Erie2
Jefferson3
Kings3
Monroe3
Montgomery1
Oneida2
Onondaga2
Orleans1
Queens2
Rensselaer1
Richmond2
Saratoga1
Schuyler1
Suffolk1

 
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

Yesterday, 11,441 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 8,068 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region771,942722709,189248
Central New York598,810478556,625133
Finger Lakes785,6611,029732,184333
Long Island1,953,4451,3071,747,578984
Mid-Hudson1,511,6251,3141,343,133545
Mohawk Valley301,217156280,02676
New York City6,985,6614,8516,262,7525,019
North Country279,251144253,10872
Southern Tier402,912297371,047151
Western New York863,4971,143795,294507
Statewide14,454,02111,44113,050,9368,068

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above. 

