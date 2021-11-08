New York State COVID-19 update for November 8th

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“I’m proud of New Yorkers for all of the progress we’ve made in fighting this pandemic,” Governor Hochul said. “Each day we get closer to beating COVID-19, but we cannot get complacent. This vaccine is our best weapon, and now children can begin getting vaccinated as well. We must all be an ambassador of this vaccine and tell our loved ones to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
· Test Results Reported – 111,451
· Total Positive – 3,480
· Percent Positive – 3.12%
· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.59%
· Patient Hospitalization – 1,794 (-11)
· Patients Newly Admitted – 221
· Patients in ICU – 376 (-16)
· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 219 (-10)
· Total Discharges – 210,060 (+183)
· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 30
· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,821
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,306
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
· Total vaccine doses administered – 27,801,093
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 58,145
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 547,664
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.8%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.1%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.4%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.3%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.9%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.3%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.0%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.2%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|Friday, November 5, 2021
|Saturday, November 6, 2021
|Sunday, November 7, 2021
|Capital Region
|4.09%
|4.32%
|4.49%
|Central New York
|4.67%
|4.61%
|4.60%
|Finger Lakes
|6.26%
|6.48%
|6.56%
|Long Island
|2.40%
|2.45%
|2.45%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.84%
|1.85%
|1.94%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.84%
|5.11%
|5.19%
|New York City
|1.09%
|1.11%
|1.13%
|North Country
|5.60%
|5.58%
|5.65%
|Southern Tier
|3.31%
|3.42%
|3.42%
|Western New York
|6.14%
|6.29%
|6.41%
|Statewide
|2.46%
|2.53%
|2.59%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|Friday, November 5, 2021
|Saturday, November 6, 2021
|Sunday, November 7, 2021
|Bronx
|0.86%
|0.90%
|0.88%
|Kings
|1.30%
|1.30%
|1.34%
|New York
|0.82%
|0.86%
|0.89%
|Queens
|1.14%
|1.16%
|1.18%
|Richmond
|1.38%
|1.38%
|1.38%
Yesterday, 3,480 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,569,403. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|32,205
|59
|Allegany
|5,206
|16
|Broome
|25,968
|68
|Cattaraugus
|8,536
|33
|Cayuga
|9,063
|14
|Chautauqua
|13,200
|52
|Chemung
|11,656
|13
|Chenango
|4,959
|12
|Clinton
|7,300
|61
|Columbia
|5,202
|12
|Cortland
|5,695
|8
|Delaware
|3,842
|19
|Dutchess
|36,432
|31
|Erie
|112,244
|344
|Essex
|2,651
|17
|Franklin
|4,628
|12
|Fulton
|6,944
|33
|Genesee
|7,614
|34
|Greene
|4,593
|7
|Hamilton
|470
|1
|Herkimer
|7,375
|46
|Jefferson
|9,818
|30
|Lewis
|3,813
|3
|Livingston
|6,215
|15
|Madison
|6,639
|19
|Monroe
|88,777
|256
|Montgomery
|6,405
|18
|Nassau
|217,879
|153
|Niagara
|25,436
|76
|NYC
|1,105,447
|786
|Oneida
|30,146
|75
|Onondaga
|54,953
|142
|Ontario
|10,114
|49
|Orange
|59,075
|75
|Orleans
|4,787
|14
|Oswego
|12,588
|38
|Otsego
|4,857
|18
|Putnam
|12,726
|10
|Rensselaer
|15,757
|55
|Rockland
|54,068
|19
|Saratoga
|21,624
|69
|Schenectady
|17,712
|55
|Schoharie
|2,445
|6
|Schuyler
|1,688
|3
|Seneca
|2,860
|5
|St. Lawrence
|11,509
|34
|Steuben
|10,942
|33
|Suffolk
|244,622
|274
|Sullivan
|8,820
|18
|Tioga
|5,615
|19
|Tompkins
|6,806
|8
|Ulster
|17,785
|25
|Warren
|6,096
|37
|Washington
|5,233
|27
|Wayne
|8,895
|37
|Westchester
|145,017
|74
|Wyoming
|4,676
|11
|Yates
|1,775
|2
Yesterday, 30 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,821. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Cattaraugus
|2
|Cayuga
|1
|Erie
|2
|Jefferson
|3
|Kings
|3
|Monroe
|3
|Montgomery
|1
|Oneida
|2
|Onondaga
|2
|Orleans
|1
|Queens
|2
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|2
|Saratoga
|1
|Schuyler
|1
|Suffolk
|1
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.
Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.
Yesterday, 11,441 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 8,068 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|771,942
|722
|709,189
|248
|Central New York
|598,810
|478
|556,625
|133
|Finger Lakes
|785,661
|1,029
|732,184
|333
|Long Island
|1,953,445
|1,307
|1,747,578
|984
|Mid-Hudson
|1,511,625
|1,314
|1,343,133
|545
|Mohawk Valley
|301,217
|156
|280,026
|76
|New York City
|6,985,661
|4,851
|6,262,752
|5,019
|North Country
|279,251
|144
|253,108
|72
|Southern Tier
|402,912
|297
|371,047
|151
|Western New York
|863,497
|1,143
|795,294
|507
|Statewide
|14,454,021
|11,441
|13,050,936
|8,068
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.