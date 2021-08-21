New York State COVID update, August 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of the Governor released a statewide COVID update on Saturday afternoon.

“The Delta variant continues to be a very serious threat, and we know what COVID is capable of if we were to let it outmaneuver us,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a written statement. “We simply cannot afford to risk all the progress we’ve made against this virus. Our frontline workers and everyday New Yorkers made great sacrifices to get us where we are today—and the best way to honor that is to get vaccinated. If you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly at one of our many sites across the state.”

 Saturday’s data on the state’s progress combatting COVID is below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 169,716 
  • Total Positive – 4,990 
  • Percent Positive – 2.94% 
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.12% 
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,978 (+44) 
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 298 
  • Patients in ICU – 407 (+6) 
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 184 (+9) 
  • Total Discharges – 190,381 (+261) 
  • Deaths – 18 
  • Total Deaths – 43,355 
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 23,187,384 
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 54,431 
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 329,230 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 75.5% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 68.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 63.5% 
    Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 57.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 65.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 58.9% 

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days: 

RegionWednesday
August 18		Thursday
August 19		Friday
August 20
Capital Region4.70%4.39%4.33%
Central New York4.67%4.30%4.46%
Finger Lakes4.07%3.96%4.00%
Long Island3.96%4.07%4.06%
Mid-Hudson3.36%3.37%3.40%
Mohawk Valley3.35%3.47%3.46%
New York City2.59%2.57%2.55%
North Country4.46%4.38%4.08%
Southern Tier3.86%3.34%3.17%
Western New York3.28%3.27%3.36%
Statewide3.15%3.13%3.12%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days: 

BoroughWednesday
August 18		Thursday
August 19		Friday
August 20
Bronx2.91%2.86%2.86%
Kings2.67%2.69%2.62%
New York2.04%2.01%2.02%
Queens2.71%2.68%2.69%
Richmond3.41%3.39%3.19%

On Friday, 4,990 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID, bringing the total to 2,215,600:

CountyTotal positiveNew positive
Albany26,17182
Allegany3,6412
Broome19,48043
Cattaraugus5,95715
Cayuga6,84636
Chautauqua9,30725
Chemung8,06819
Chenango3,76716
Clinton4,9703
Columbia4,2619
Cortland4,16718
Delaware2,5999
Dutchess31,25497
Erie93,015187
Essex1,7333
Franklin2,73815
Fulton4,63818
Genesee5,57611
Greene3,58812
Hamilton3463
Herkimer5,44721
Jefferson6,46111
Lewis2,9265
Livingston4,67616
Madison4,78526
Monroe72,551175
Montgomery4,50017
Nassau194,686451
Niagara20,71723
NYC999,5662,084
Oneida23,51244
Onondaga41,256137
Ontario7,74818
Orange51,064122
Orleans3,2499
Oswego8,11233
Otsego3,70613
Putnam11,13429
Rensselaer12,03948
Rockland48,67360
Saratoga16,70361
Schenectady14,08340
Schoharie1,8274
Schuyler1,1236
Seneca2,1116
St. Lawrence7,13627
Steuben7,20925
Suffolk211,975472
Sullivan7,13020
Tioga4,0096
Tompkins4,76325
Ulster14,85364
Warren4,06216
Washington3,3659
Wayne6,13411
Westchester135,295230
Wyoming3,6692
Yates1,2231

On Friday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,355:

CountyDeaths
Chautauqua1
Erie2
Greene1
Kings4
Nassau2
Manhattan1
Niagara1
Orange1
Queens2
Saratoga1
Suffolk1
Westchester1

On Friday, 34,616 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 21,940 completed their vaccine series:

RegionPeople with at least one vaccine dosePeople who were fully vaccinated in the last dayTotal24-hour increase
Capital Region712,0531,498656,724889
Central New York558,190827520,567596
Finger Lakes720,4871,247675,123872
Long Island1,699,9215,2671,517,8173,608
Mid-Hudson1,347,5023,5621,201,4372,253
Mohawk Valley277,921515257,547330
New York City5,988,85119,1005,333,32411,537
North Country257,867454234,842294
Southern Tier369,512707343,085427
Western New York784,0281,439724,6211,134
Statewide12,716,33234,61611,465,08721,940

