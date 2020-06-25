New York State Department of Health released interim guidance for travelers coming from COVID-19 hotspots

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) —
The New York State Department of Health had released interim guidance for travelers coming from destinations with a high risk of coronavirus.
The guidance comes after New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order that says all travelers coming from states with a high transmission rate of COVID-19 must quarantine for 14-days.
The entire guidance is posted below:
