New York State Department of Health released interim guidance for travelers coming from COVID-19 hotspots

Two jetBlue airplanes line up in preparation for take-off, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Travel restrictions and a slump in demand due to the coronavirus have forced airlines to cancel many flights and temporarily reduce staff. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) —

The New York State Department of Health had released interim guidance for travelers coming from destinations with a high risk of coronavirus.

The guidance comes after New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order that says all travelers coming from states with a high transmission rate of COVID-19 must quarantine for 14-days.

The entire guidance is posted below:

