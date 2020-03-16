New York State DMVs move to appointment only

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – The 27 state-run Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) Offices will move to appointment only.

It is to limit person-to-person contact to stop the spread of coronavirus.

