New York State expands lawsuit, seeks $50 million from IJC

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York State is expanding its lawsuit against the body that controls water levels on Lake Ontario. The state is now seeking $50 million in damages from the International Joint Commission, commonly known as the IJC.

This expands the lawsuit filed by the state DEC last month by also including damages incurred by all state agencies.

The $50 million amount relates to damages to state property and monies the state has and will spend on various repairs. It also includes damages to natural resources, including the value of lost recreational activities.

Flooding along the Lake Ontario shoreline in 2017 and this year has cost more than $6 million.