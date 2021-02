ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–You now have more time to renew your drivers licenses and permits.

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns says the state is extending the expiration date for those documents that expired on or after March 1 of last year.

You’ll now have until February 26 to renew them.

This extension does not apply to non-driver IDs or vehicle registrations, which needed to be renewed by November 3, 2020.