New York State Health Department offers services to help e-cigarette users quit

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — As the vaping crisis shows no signs of slowing down, the New York State Health Department is now offering ways to help people kick the habit.

The state Smokers’ Quitline is offering nicotine patches, gum, and lozenges for those who use e-cigarettes. This comes as the department of health has launched a new TV campaign to educate teens and parents about the dangers of vaping.

Earlier this month, a state Appeals Court temporarily blocked New York from enforcing Governor Cuomo’s 90-day emergency ban on such products after the vaping industry sued to block the regulations.

For more information, visit www.nysmokefree.com.