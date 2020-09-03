New York State implements coronavirus testing dashboard for teachers, parents

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that a dashboard would be created for parents and teachers to show each school district’s testing reports.

Cuomo said that each district must send the results of coronavirus tests, as well as the number of tests taken, daily.

In a telephone conference, Cuomo said, “On schools reopening, many of the school districts have testing protocols that will be in place as part of their plans. Those plans I said from the beginning are only as good as their implementation. Parents and teachers are obviously concerned about schools reopening. They should be. As I said we’ve seen a lot of problem situations with colleges. Colleges have complicating factors with the socialization but the congregation will be a constant. Dr. Zucker, the State Department of Health, will set up a dashboard for teachers and parents. They’re sending out a letter today to every school district. As soon as the school district gets their testing report on a daily basis they must send the State that information as well as whoever they send it to, the county, the local board of education, and that information will be posted online as soon as we get it so parents, teachers will know how many tests were conducted and what the results of those tests are. I hope this will give teachers and parents some confidence that the plans are being implemented and if the plans aren’t being implemented— we want to know that also, right? Because if there’s a problem, the sooner you find out about the problem, the better.”

A website has not been made active yet.

LATEST STORIES: