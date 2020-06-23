New York State issues guidance for sports and recreation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State has issued guidance for New Yorkers when it comes to sports and recreation.

The guidance splits activities into three categories of low, moderate, and high-risk, and says people should maintain physical distance, avoid sharing equipment, and should disinfect equipment between uses.

The guidance is effective immediately for the low-risk outdoor activities listed below:

Individual running

Batting cages

Hunting/Shooting/Archery

Golf/Mini-golf

Non-motorized boating

Singles tennis

Rock climbing

Individual swimming

Individual crew

Cross country running

Toss/bowl games (e.g. horseshoes, bocce, bean bag toss)

Flying disc games (e.g. disc golf, frisbee)

Ropes courses

For moderate and higher risk activities, the guidance goes into effect on July 6, 2020, but only in regions that have reached or surpassed Phase Three of reopening.

Moderate-risk activities:

Baseball/ Softball

Doubles tennis

Racket games (e.g. badminton, racquetball)

Water polo

Gymnastics

Field hockey

Swimming relays

Crew (2+ rowers)

Rafting

Paintball

Soccer

Non-contact lacrosse

For low and moderate-risk activities, the guidance says individual and distance group training and organized no and low contact group training, including camps and clinics, are allowed, as well as competitive team practices. The guidance says games, meets, matches, and scrimmages in the low and moderate-risk activities are allowed, however, competitive tournaments that have multiple games and require travel are not allowed.

High-risk activities:

Football

Wrestling

Ice hockey

Rugby

Basketball

Contact lacrosse

Volleyball

Competitive cheer/dance

For the high-risk activities, individual and distance group training is allowed, as are organized low contact and no contact group training. However, competitive team practices, and games, meets, matches, and scrimmages of any kind are not allowed for the high-risk activities.

These guidelines apply to non-professional and non-collegiate sports and activities conducted at gyms and fitness centers.

