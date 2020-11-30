New York State launches holiday toy, coat and school supply drive for those in need

(WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State’s annual statewide holiday donation drive will begin on Dec. 1.

This year has been difficult for more families than any time in recent memory. While the holidays will look and feel different this year, it will not change what is in our hearts. To ensure families in need are able to share in the joy of this season, I encourage all New Yorkers to consider making a donation and help make someone else’s holiday just a little bit brighter. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The Office of General Services has set up drop-off locations across the state for businesses and individuals to bring the new, unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies.

The gifts will be distributed to families across the state. Drop-off locations will start collecting donations on Dec. 1 and will stop on Dec. 16.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including social distancing. Masks will be required and hand sanitizer will be provided.

Read the full list of drop-off locations below:

Alfred E. Smith Building: 80 South Swan St. in Albany

Empire State Plaza Main Concourse at the Empire State Plaza in Albany

Corning Tower at the Empire State Plaza in Albany

Agency Buildings 1, 2, 3, and 4 at the Empire State Plaza in Albany

Robert Abrams Building for Law and Justice at the Empire State Plaza in Albany

Swan Street Building, Core 2 and 3 at the Empire State Plaza in Albany

Harriman Campus Buildings 5, 6, 7, 7A, 8, and 12 on Harriman Campus: 1220 Washington Ave. in Albany

Ten Eyck Building: 40 North Pearl St. in Albany

50 Wolf Rd. in Albany

625 Broadway in Albany

Hampton Plaza: 38-40 State St. in Albany

44 Holland Ave. in Albany

328 State St. in Schenectady

Sen. John J. Hughes State Office Building: 333 E. Washington St. in Syracuse

Dulles State Office Building: 317 Washington St. in Watertown

Utica State Office Building: 207 Genesee St. in Utica

Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building: 4 Burnett Blvd. in Poughkeepsie

Henderson-Smith State Office Building: 107 Broadway in Hornell

Binghamton State Office Building: 44 Hawley St. in Binghamton

NYS State Police: 1155 Scottsville Rd. in Rochester

Homer Folks Facility: 28 Hill St. in Oneonta

Sen. Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building: 65 Court St. in Buffalo

Perry B. Duryea State Office Building: 250 Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge

Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building: 163 West 125th St. in New York City

Shirley A. Chisholm State Office Building: 55 Hanson Place in Brooklyn