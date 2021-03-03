New York State Legislature passing legislation to repeal Gov. Cuomo’s emergency powers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced the legislature is passing legislation repealing emergency powers granted to Governor Cuomo last year at the start of the pandemic.

Lawmakers say the legislation will allow current directives pertaining to preserving public health to continue.

“I think everyone understands where we were back in March and where we are now. We certainly see the need for a quick response but also want to move toward a system of increased oversight, and review. The public deserves to have checks and balances. Our proposal would create a system with increased input while at the same time ensuring New Yorkers continue to be protected,” Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins said.

Speaker Heastie says, “a year into the pandemic, and as New Yorkers receive the vaccine, the temporary emergency powers have served their purpose – it is time for them to be repealed.”

The New York State Legislature passed legislation giving Cuomo emergency powers to allow response to the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the legislature, the temporary emergency powers are due to expire on April 30.

The legislation introduced today will repeal the powers immediately.

Fifteen days after this legislation goes into effect, all current suspensions and directives will be posted on the governor’s website and include details on such suspensions and directives.

Details on public health and safety reasons any directives were extended and modified will also be available on the site officials tell News 4.