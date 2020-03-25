New York State Liquor Authority to provide relief for retailers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The State Liquor Authority announced changes Wednesday to help provide relief for retailers in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, March 24, the board agreed to:

Temporarily waive renewal fees: licensed retailers with renewals due on April 1st or May 1st do not need to submit payments with their renewal applications at this time. While licensees must submit paperwork associated with their renewals, the payment date is extended until June 1st, subject to further extension when the SLA Board revisits this policy.

Extend time to pay civil penalties: While SLA will continue to impose fines for violations of the ABC Law, for the next 60 days, it will not send notices for collection of those fines. This SLA will revisit this policy change within 60 days to determine whether additional extensions are necessary. The SLA will continue to impose cancellations and revocations where warranted.

Lower wholesale prices for retailers: Wholesalers are now permitted to adjust their monthly price schedules, provided the prices are lower than those currently published. Additionally, wholesalers may also lower the volume of products required to be ordered by retailers in order to receive a quantity discount.

Allow email notifications for municipal/community board notifications: On-premises license applicants are required to notify their municipality or community board by certified mail prior to applying for a license; licensees in New York City are also required to provide such notification for renewals. Today the Board temporarily waived the certified mail requirement, provided the municipality has asked for email notification, the applicants notify their municipality via email, and the applicant provides the SLA an email from the municipality acknowledging receipt.

Extend timeframes for deficiencies and fingerprints: The SLA approved indefinite extensions for responding to application deficiency letters, in addition to granting automatic extensions on the submission of fingerprints.

