New York State marijuana bill could bring higher possession threshold

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — A new proposed bill that is competing with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s recent proposal is now calling for an increased threshold for marijuana possession and it would be the most lenient one yet if passed.

The bill, which is sponsored by lawmakers in both the Senate and Assembly, would allow people over 21 years old to have three ounces of marijuana. The competing proposal from Cuomo would only allow dispensaries to sell one ounce of marijuana per person on a daily basis.

