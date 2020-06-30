New York State Police charge man after finding $5,000 in fireworks

NYSP charged Anthony Curl Jr. after Troopers say he filled a van with fireworks worth $5,000.

(NEWS10) – New York State Police have charged Anthony Curl Jr., 46, of Delancy after they say they stopped a cargo van full of illegal fireworks. Troopers say the fireworks were worth $5,000.

State Police pulled over the cargo van for vehicle and traffic infractions. While speaking with the driver of the van another vehicle arrived and Curl went up to officers and said they fireworks were his and he loaded them into the van.

Troopers received a tip from the NYPD that a cargo van was being loaded with fireworks at Phantom Fireworks in Matamoras, PA. Matamoras sits right where New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania meet.

Curl was charged with Unlawful Sale of Fireworks, a misdemeanor.

