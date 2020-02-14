New York State Police help free fox from soccer net

Video courtesy of NYSP/Facebook
CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police helped rescue a fox from a soccer net in Chatham. Troopers reached their “goal” of removing the animal safely and the fox trotted away.
Troopers had a little fun with the post saying, “Though we need to work on our video skills, we are proud to bring a high level of service even to those who do not traditionally seek our help.”
