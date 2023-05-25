SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of the Solvay’s Department K9s, Ada, helped police find a handgun that was involved in a domestic incident.

On Tuesday, May 23, Solvay Police responded to a call of a domestic incident involving a man with a weapon on 209 Freeman Avenue.

When police arrived, it was reported that the suspect ran away from the house, armed with a handgun, and into the backyards between Freeman Ave and Caroline Ave.

Police were able to locate and find the suspect quickly and take him into custody but saw he was unarmed.

With the assistance of New York State Police K-9 Ada, a K-9 search was conducted, and K-9 Ada was able to locate the gun in a nearby yard.

The suspect, Jose Martinez-Rivera, was arrested and charged with the following:

C.P.W. 2nd and 3rd degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Use of a Firearm 2nd degree

Menacing 2nd degree, and Assault 3rd degree.

Martinez-Rivera was transported to the OCJC pending arraignment.

“Excellent work by all involved! Especially K-9 Ada for getting the handgun off of our streets!” said Solvay Police.