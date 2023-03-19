CAPITAL REGION, N.Y.(NEWS10) – Agencies across the nation are preparing for possible fallout as former President Donald J. Trump attempts to incite protests opposing his arrest that he claims could come as early as Tuesday.

Many can remember the steps that were taken by New York State Police back in 2021 to barricade and protect the Capitol buildings for months long after the insurrection, January 6.

NYSP Troop G spokesperson trooper Stephanie O’Neil confirms the agency is aware and is monitoring the situation.

A Manhattan Grand Jury has been gathering testimony from various witnesses, including former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Cohen says he arranged payments to two women, including porn actress Stormy Daniels, to cover up their alleged sexual encounters with the former president.

Trump, who is running for president in 2024, also defended himself on Truth Social. Asserting that he has not committed a crime, denying having the encounters with the women.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has not given a statement about an impending indictment and the office has declined to comment on the potential charges.

PIX11 quoted Trump’s attorney, Susan Necheles, who said that Trump’s claims are “based on media reports”.