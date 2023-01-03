ONEONTA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – State Troopers in Oneonta are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who has not been heard from in over a week. Theodore Sikora, 78 years old from Davenport in Delaware County, was last seen at a gas station in that area on Friday, December 23rd. Sikora does not have a cell phone.

State Police say that they have checked with family and friends but have not been able to locate Sikora. If you have any information on the location of Theodore Sikora you are asked to call the New York State Police at 607-561-7400.