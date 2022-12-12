BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity.

State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints from around WNY that individuals claiming to be with NYSP are calling residents asking for donations.

Troopers say if you receive a call from an organization claiming to be affiliated with the State Police, know that the person on the other end of the phone is not associated with them.