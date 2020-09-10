New York State revises visitation policies for some assisted care facilities

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York state announced a revision to its visitation guidelines for assisted care facilities.

Under the new guidance, visitation will be allowed in adult care facilities after a 14-day period following no new confirmed staff or resident COVID-19 cases.

Nursing homes still require a 28-day period without COVID-19 cases before visitation is allowed.

