New York State revises visitation policies for some assisted care facilities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An attorney for one of four former Minneapolis officers charged in George Floyd's death is highlighting Floyd’s past crimes and history of drug use, calling him an ex-con and “evident danger to the community.” Another is seizing on Floyd’s medical issues and addiction, saying he likely died from fentanyl, not a knee on his neck.

Some court filings by defense attorneys in recent months are taking a blame-the-victim approach. It's a common defense strategy that legal experts say will be used to show officers acted reasonably, and to counter widely seen bystander video showing a white police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes.