GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 25th annual New York State RV and Camping Show is underway at the fairgrounds.

You can go just to check things out, but there is also clearance pricing on hundreds of RV’s and camper models.

It is open Friday until 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A three-day pass is $12 or you can go Sunday only for $10. Children under 16 are free.