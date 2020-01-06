New York State RV Super Show starts January 9 at NYS Fairgrounds

December 27, 2019 (Lincolnshire, IL) – Camping World/Gander RV & Outdoors, the nation’s largest RV and outdoor retailer, and Good Sam, the world’s largest RV owner’s organization, announces their New York State RV Super Show and Sale running Thursday, January 9th through Sunday, January 19th.

Camping World of Syracuse, the largest volume dealer in Upstate New York, will host this RV show for the first time with the new Gander RV & Outdoors of Cicero at the Expo Center, which is located at the New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, NY.

The show will feature over one hundred and fifty towable and motorized RVS from the nation’s top name manufacturers with free admission and parking. Show visitors will also receive in-depth comparisons and learn about special features from the Camping World and Gander RV & Outdoors associates and factory representatives.

Show hours:

Thursday, January 9th – Saturday, January 11th: 9am to 8 pm

Sunday, January 12th: 9am to 6pm

Monday, January 13th – Tuesday, January 14th: 9am to 8 pm

Wednesday, January 15th: Closed

Thursday, January 16th – Saturday, January 18th: 9am to 8 pm

Sunday, January 19th: 9am to 6pm

“We’re excited to have our new Gander RV & Outdoors of Cicero location partake in this year’s show”, said Kurt Schroeder, General Manager at Camping World of Syracuse. “Our customers will see firsthand our two brands side by side. This is truly an exciting time for the company and it’s going to be a great show”.

Guests can take advantage of exclusive show pricing on new 2020 inventory. Additionally, those that purchase an RV at the show will receive membership to the Good Sam Elite Loyalty Program, offering incentives for RVers valued at over $2,000. Benefits of the program include savings of up to 30 percent at Camping World RV SuperCenters nationwide, free annual 22-point RV inspection, hundreds of dollars in money-saving coupons and much more.

For more information, visit Camping World or Gander Outdoors online.