New York State Senator calling for summer camp safety guidelines

In this Thursday, June 4, 2020 photo, cabins awaits campers at the Camp Winnebago summer camp in Fayette, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Sen. Peter Oberacker (R/C-Schenevus) wants health and safety guidelines for the upcoming summer camp season. On Tuesday, he repeated a request to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, asking for the Department of Health to release such guidelines so camp owners and staff can prepare.

Sen. Oberacker’s letter reads in part: “Last summer, camps were put on pause to stop the spread of COVID-19 – it was an action that made sense. However, we cannot continue to hold our economy hostage. We are making strides to recover both physically and financially and now is the time to follow the science, move forward, and prepare for a safe reopening of our summer camps.”

“Summer youth camps are a rite of passage for our young people,” Oberacker also says. “The time has come to establish guidelines so our summer camps can open safely.”

In 2020, many of the nation’s 15,000-plus summer camps opting to close because of health concerns surrounding the pandemic, or because of delays in receiving rules, restrictions, or guidelines from licensing officials, according to the Associated Press.

Read the full letter to Cuomo below: