New York state sets single day record with 168K COVID-19 tests, 1.48% positivity rate statewide

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced Thursday that New York state set a new single day record for COVID-19 tests processed with 168,353 Wednesday.

Overall the statewide positivity rate was 1.48%, including a 3.24% positivity rate in the hotspot clusters, and a 1.25% rate outside of the hotspot clusters.

Thursday’s data update is as follows:

Patient Hospitalization – 1,085 (+0)

– 1,085 (+0) Patients Newly Admitted – 150

– 150 Hospital Counties – 42

– 42 Number ICU – 237 (+1)

– 237 (+1) Number ICU with Intubation – 114 (-6)

– 114 (-6) Total Discharges – 79,501 (+135)

– 79,501 (+135) Deaths – 19

– 19 Total Deaths – 25,792

“COVID-19 has had untold impacts on New Yorkers’ physical and mental health, and it’s critical that everyone stays vigilant as we move into the winter and COVID fatigue sets in. New York continues to closely monitor the data and increase its testing capacity to new highs, one of which we’ve achieved today,” Gov. Cuomo said in a Thursday press release. “It’s important to put our state in context—we’re pushing ahead in the midst of increasing cases in the United States and around the globe. New Yorkers should wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and local governments should continue to practice careful enforcement. This night has been long, but we will see the sun on the horizon again if we stay New York Tough.”

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 1.3% 1.1% 1.3% Central New York 2.2% 1.0% 0.9% Rochester & Finger Lakes 1.7% 1.6% 1.6% Long Island 1.6% 1.9% 1.5% Mid-Hudson 2.2% 2.1% 1.9% Mohawk Valley 1.1% 0.9% 0.7% New York City 1.7% 1.6% 1.5% North Country 0.9% 0.5% 0.7% Southern Tier 2.0% 1.1% 1.1% Western New York 2.6% 1.9% 2.5%

LATEST STORIES: