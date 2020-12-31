New York State Thruway Authority offering motorists free coffee, tea overnight on NYE

by: Kaley Lynch

(WIVB) – Traveling this New Year’s Eve?

The New York State Thruway Authority wants you to stay alert and stay safe.

They’re offering a free cup of coffee or tea at all of the Thruway’s 27 service areas from 11 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday.

Guests of the service areas must wear a mask.

