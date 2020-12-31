(WIVB) – Traveling this New Year’s Eve?
The New York State Thruway Authority wants you to stay alert and stay safe.
They’re offering a free cup of coffee or tea at all of the Thruway’s 27 service areas from 11 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday.
Guests of the service areas must wear a mask.
LATEST STORIES:
- Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2020
- New York State Thruway Authority offering motorists free coffee, tea overnight on NYE
- Alternative water sources for Hoosick Falls named in DEC report
- Two Cheektowaga Police officers rescue dog from creek
- COVID-19 case spike reported in Akwesasne; 14 active cases