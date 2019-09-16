New York State Trooper Nicholas Clark receives posthumous Certificate of Exceptional Valor

NEW YORK (WETM) – New York State Trooper Nicholas Clark was posthumously awarded a Certificate of Exceptional Valor by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Clark, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 2, 2018, in Erwin, had been nominated for the New York State Police Officer of the Year Award.

Three members of the Syracuse Police Department, Lieutenant James Milana, Officer Victoria Losurdo and Officer Travis Rheinheimer, were honored with the Police Officer of the Year Award for their apprehension of a gunman who shot at Lieutenant Milana on February 4, 2018.

“This incident illustrates the danger that illegal firearms pose for police officers and the community and the unpredictability that officers face whenever they respond to a call for service,” Governor Cuomo said. “These three officers exemplify what it means to serve and protect. As we recognize them today, we also honor the thousands of police officers whose work every single day contributes to New York’s standing as the safest large state in the nation.”