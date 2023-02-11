ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many lighting products on the market now may look good on a vehicle, but a release from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers what lighting is legally allowed and necessary.

The following lighting is required and authorized, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office:

Headlamps: Two of equal power and white in color (one lamp for a motorcycle); Other overhead light bars are not permitted while operating on a public highway

Tail lamps: Two of equal power and red to amber in color (one lamp for a motorcycle)

Turn signals, front: Amber

Turn signals, rear: Red or amber

Hazard lights (four-way flashers): Amber in front, red or amber in rear

License plate lamp: White

Back up lamp: White

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says any other color lighting is prohibited while operating on a public highway, expect the following:

Amber: For hazard vehicles only (i.e. Plow trucks, tow vehicles) when actually a hazard. Any other lighting, such as fog lamps or overhead light bars, is not permitted

Blue: For authorized volunteer fire personnel only when responding to an emergency

Green: For authorized volunteer ambulance personnel only while responding to an emergency

Items that the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says they have run across and have been seeing on a regular basis include a light bar at the top of truck. The light bar is something that is permissible for a hazard vehicle when actually engaged in hazardous operation, such as a private plowing vehicle while plowing. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says on a public highway, however, whether the lights are steady or flashing, is not permitted.

Vehicles that have under glow lighting that come in multiple colors, LED strips, grill lights, and rim lights, are also not permitted while driving on a public highway.

Any violations, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, are infractions of the Vehicle and Traffic Law and are subject to appropriate fines in a local justice court.