New York State woman arrested after assaulting 7-year-old child

GORHAM, N.Y. (WROC) —A woman was arrested after assaulting a 7-year-old child.

36-year-old Linda Randall was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, on January 14, Randall was impaired by drugs while she was supervising several children in her home in Gorham. During the day. she assaulted a 7-year-old child that was in her care.

Randall was arraigned in the Ontario County CAP Court where she was released on her own recognizance.

She is scheduled to appear in the Gorham Town Court at a later date.