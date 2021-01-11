New York State’s overall COVID-19 positive percentage rate at 6.22%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday.

“New York State is now in a footrace between how fast the infection rate rises and how fast we can administer vaccines,” Governor Cuomo said. “With more U.K. strain cases being found across the country, it is even more important that New Yorkers continue to follow the guidelines and stay New York Tough – wear a mask, avoid gatherings and social distance.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 246,836

– 246,836 Total Positive – 15,355

– 15,355 Percent Positive – 6.22%

– 6.22% Patient Hospitalization – 8,484 (-43)

– 8,484 (-43) Patients Newly Admitted – 998

– 998 Hospital Counties – 56

– 56 Number ICU – 1,436 (+8)

– 1,436 (+8) Number ICU with Intubation – 892 (+16)

– 892 (+16) Total Discharges – 109,982 (+947)

– 109,982 (+947) Deaths – 151

– 151 Total Deaths – 31,672

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Currently Available in Region Capital Region 505 0.05% 25% Central New York 348 0.04% 25% Finger Lakes 879 0.07% 34% Long Island 1517 0.05% 32% Mid-Hudson 994 0.04% 41% Mohawk Valley 299 0.06% 27% New York City 3105 0.04% 34% North Country 108 0.03% 55% Southern Tier 222 0.04% 43% Western New York 507 0.04% 33% Statewide 8484 0.04% 34%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 259 209 18% Central New York 266 193 27% Finger Lakes 397 301 23% Long Island 844 666 18% Mid-Hudson 690 412 40% Mohawk Valley 126 101 20% New York City 2474 1866 25% North Country 67 46 33% Southern Tier 125 78 36% Western New York 543 356 36% NYS TOTAL 5791 4228 27%

On Saturday, 246,836 test results were reported to New York State, and 6.22 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 10.16% 9.53% 9.25% Central New York 8.57% 8.27% 7.78% Finger Lakes 10.22% 9.83% 9.55% Long Island 9.68% 9.70% 9.60% Mid-Hudson 8.12% 7.97% 7.90% Mohawk Valley 10.80% 10.50% 10.02% New York City 6.42% 6.26% 6.05% North Country 8.45% 8.49% 8.09% Southern Tier 5.30% 4.99% 4.45% Western New York 8.61% 8.45% 8.05% Statewide 7.88% 7.70% 7.43%