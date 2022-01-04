ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York now has more COVID-19 hospitalizations than it did at any point in 2021, including last year’s winter surge.
Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 10,411 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide Tuesday, surpassing last year’s peak of 9,273 on January 2, 2021, according to the New York State Department of Health.
Those figures, however, remain significantly lower than the early stages of the pandemic when more than 18,000 New Yorkers were hospitalized with COVID, back in early April of 2020:
“The best way to protect ourselves and our children from getting hospitalized with COVID is with the vaccine and booster,” Gov. Hochul said in a Tuesday press release. “As we continue to fight the winter surge, let’s continue to use these tools: Get your second dose and booster when eligible, get your children vaccinated, remember to wear a mask and stay home if you’re not feeling well. If we don’t, many more New Yorkers will continue to get sick.”
Tuesday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor’s office, is as follows:
- Test Results Reported – 236,904
- Total Positive – 53,276
- Percent Positive – 22.49%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 21.81%
- Patient Hospitalization – 10,411 (+848)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 1,758
- Patients in ICU – 1,302 (+94)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 625 (+28)
- Total Discharges – 235,245 (+887)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 99
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,798
- The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,607
- This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 33,869,900
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 76,279
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 640,460
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows
|REGION
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Capital Region
|139.86
|155.07
|158.53
|Central New York
|143.07
|163.53
|184.40
|Finger Lakes
|115.26
|124.98
|134.08
|Long Island
|374.87
|398.82
|407.77
|Mid-Hudson
|284.44
|304.18
|321.16
|Mohawk Valley
|116.60
|126.49
|138.85
|New York City
|439.23
|457.73
|462.97
|North Country
|84.42
|92.85
|99.32
|Southern Tier
|118.63
|129.35
|137.25
|Western New York
|151.13
|171.53
|189.69
|Statewide
|316.80
|335.05
|344.18
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Saturday, January 1, 2022
|Sunday, January 2, 2022
|Monday, January 3, 2022
|Capital Region
|15.45%
|16.12%
|16.31%
|Central New York
|15.45%
|16.32%
|17.42%
|Finger Lakes
|16.22%
|16.68%
|17.12%
|Long Island
|24.16%
|24.94%
|25.49%
|Mid-Hudson
|20.79%
|21.42%
|21.91%
|Mohawk Valley
|12.84%
|13.22%
|13.78%
|New York City
|21.69%
|22.31%
|22.52%
|North Country
|12.43%
|12.88%
|13.37%
|Southern Tier
|13.07%
|13.70%
|14.14%
|Western New York
|17.13%
|17.95%
|18.73%
|Statewide
|20.87%
|21.49%
|21.81%