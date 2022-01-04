ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York now has more COVID-19 hospitalizations than it did at any point in 2021, including last year’s winter surge.

Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 10,411 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide Tuesday, surpassing last year’s peak of 9,273 on January 2, 2021, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Those figures, however, remain significantly lower than the early stages of the pandemic when more than 18,000 New Yorkers were hospitalized with COVID, back in early April of 2020:

“The best way to protect ourselves and our children from getting hospitalized with COVID is with the vaccine and booster,” Gov. Hochul said in a Tuesday press release. “As we continue to fight the winter surge, let’s continue to use these tools: Get your second dose and booster when eligible, get your children vaccinated, remember to wear a mask and stay home if you’re not feeling well. If we don’t, many more New Yorkers will continue to get sick.”

Tuesday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor’s office, is as follows:

Test Results Reported – 236,904

– 236,904 Total Positive – 53,276

– 53,276 Percent Positive – 22.49%

– 22.49% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 21.81%

– 21.81% Patient Hospitalization – 10,411 (+848)

– 10,411 (+848) Patients Newly Admitted – 1,758

– 1,758 Patients in ICU – 1,302 (+94)

– 1,302 (+94) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 625 (+28)

– 625 (+28) Total Discharges – 235,245 (+887)

– 235,245 (+887) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 99

– 99 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,798 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 48,798 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,607 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

– 61,607 Total vaccine doses administered – 33,869,900

– 33,869,900 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 76,279

– 76,279 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 640,460

– 640,460 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.3%

– 89.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.7%

– 80.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.9%

– 82.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.2%

– 78.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.9%

– 69.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.0%

– 84.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 139.86 155.07 158.53 Central New York 143.07 163.53 184.40 Finger Lakes 115.26 124.98 134.08 Long Island 374.87 398.82 407.77 Mid-Hudson 284.44 304.18 321.16 Mohawk Valley 116.60 126.49 138.85 New York City 439.23 457.73 462.97 North Country 84.42 92.85 99.32 Southern Tier 118.63 129.35 137.25 Western New York 151.13 171.53 189.69 Statewide 316.80 335.05 344.18

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: