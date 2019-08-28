New York teen found after vanishing in the UK

An American teenage girl who vanished after traveling to London over the weekend has been found and an individual tied to her disappearance has been taken into custody, police in New York said on Wednesday.

“The missing was found safe and sound in the UK,” Detective Denise Moroney, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department, said in a statement. “She is waiting to be reunited with her family.”

Authorities on both sides of the pond have been investigating the disappearance of Victoria Grabowski, 16, who was last seen Saturday morning at her residence in the New York City borough of Queens.

She is believed to have then boarded a London-bound flight at John F. Kennedy International Airport, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told ABC News on Wednesday morning.

PHOTO:Victoria Grabowski is seen in this undated photo on a missing person poster released by the New York City Police Department.

Grabowski is believed to have arrived at Heathrow Airport in the U.K. capital later Saturday, according to a statement from London’s Metropolitan Police Service, which had classified the teen as a “missing person.”