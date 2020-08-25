New York widower files suit over woman’s death from falling debris

NEW YORK (AP) — A widower whose wife died when she was hit by falling debris on a Manhattan street filed a lawsuit against the building’s owner and the city, claiming negligence and wrongful death.
The civil suit from Steven Tishman in connection to the December death of Erica Tishman named Himmel + Meringoff Properties, LLC, the owners of the Seventh Avenue building, and the city of New York.
The city’s corporation counsel in a statement called the death a “tragic incident” and said the case was being reviewed. A representative for the building owners also issued a statement calling Tishman’s death a “profound tragedy.”
