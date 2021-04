New York’s most expensive zipcodes

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — The Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in New York using data from Zillow. Zipcodes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

Keep reading to see if any of these zip codes from your home state sound familiar.

#50. 10025 (Manhattan)

Typical home value: $1,090,168

208.8% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: -7.6%

5 year home value change: -16.4%

10 year home value change: +16.0%

#49. 11545 (Glen Head)

Typical home value: $1,099,098

211.3% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +5.2%

5 year home value change: +13.4%

10 year home value change: +25.0%

#48. 10506 (Town of Bedford)

Typical home value: $1,100,194

211.6% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +12.3%

5 year home value change: +4.7%

10 year home value change: +5.5%

#47. 11957 (Orient)

Typical home value: $1,113,261

215.3% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +7.9%

5 year home value change: +18.2%

10 year home value change: +28.8%

#46. 12844 (Town of Fort Ann)

Typical home value: $1,116,743

216.3% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +2.4%

5 year home value change: +30.1%

10 year home value change: +40.8%

#45. 11020 (Great Neck)

Typical home value: $1,157,401

227.8% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +5.6%

5 year home value change: +10.4%

10 year home value change: +36.0%

#44. 10018 (New York)

Typical home value: $1,165,614

230.1% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: -2.3%

5 year home value change: -1.3%

10 year home value change: +56.2%

#43. 10504 (Town Of North Castle)

Typical home value: $1,165,942

230.2% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +6.6%

5 year home value change: +2.2%

10 year home value change: +5.8%

#42. 11964 (Town of Shelter Island)

Typical home value: $1,169,293

231.2% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +12.0%

5 year home value change: +25.3%

10 year home value change: +31.1%

#41. 10028 (New York)

Typical home value: $1,172,743

232.2% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: -4.0%

5 year home value change: -9.5%

10 year home value change: +17.3%

#40. 06390 (Fishers Island)

Typical home value: $1,175,282

232.9% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +7.4%

5 year home value change: -1.2%

10 year home value change: data not available

#39. 11576 (East Hills)

Typical home value: $1,191,277

237.4% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +6.2%

5 year home value change: +13.0%

10 year home value change: +32.1%

#38. 11023 (Great Neck)

Typical home value: $1,202,010

240.4% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +5.5%

5 year home value change: +13.5%

10 year home value change: +34.2%

#37. 12820 (Town Of Queensbury)

Typical home value: $1,211,886

243.2% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +6.4%

5 year home value change: +16.0%

10 year home value change: +32.4%

#36. 10583 (Scarsdale)

Typical home value: $1,220,927

245.8% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +7.3%

5 year home value change: +1.4%

10 year home value change: +18.6%

#35. 10538 (Larchmont)

Typical home value: $1,228,151

247.9% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +7.0%

5 year home value change: +5.7%

10 year home value change: +22.6%

#34. 11021 (Great Neck)

Typical home value: $1,229,890

248.3% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +6.2%

5 year home value change: +11.6%

10 year home value change: +35.6%

#33. 11249 (Brooklyn)

Typical home value: $1,232,015

248.9% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: -0.9%

5 year home value change: +4.8%

10 year home value change: +57.3%

#32. 10065 (Manhattan)

Typical home value: $1,244,588

252.5% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: -9.8%

5 year home value change: -8.0%

10 year home value change: +27.0%

#31. 11724 (Cold Spring Harbor)

Typical home value: $1,257,976

256.3% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +7.2%

5 year home value change: +11.4%

10 year home value change: +17.2%

#30. 10503 (Irvington)

Typical home value: $1,284,060

263.7% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +33.1%

5 year home value change: data not available

10 year home value change: data not available

#29. 11231 (Brooklyn)

Typical home value: $1,303,443

269.2% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: -1.3%

5 year home value change: +0.1%

10 year home value change: +53.8%

#28. 10024 (Manhattan)

Typical home value: $1,336,316

278.5% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: -4.1%

5 year home value change: +5.2%

10 year home value change: +41.1%

#27. 11960 (Remsenburg)

Typical home value: $1,347,240

281.6% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +13.8%

5 year home value change: +24.7%

10 year home value change: +29.7%

#26. 11243 (Brooklyn)

Typical home value: $1,362,561

285.9% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: -1.1%

5 year home value change: -1.1%

10 year home value change: +52.4%

#25. 10577 (Purchase)

Typical home value: $1,368,090

287.5% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +2.3%

5 year home value change: +1.4%

10 year home value change: -3.3%

#24. 11978 (Westhampton Beach)

Typical home value: $1,402,962

297.4% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +13.0%

5 year home value change: +29.7%

10 year home value change: +38.9%

#23. 11965 (Town of Shelter Island)

Typical home value: $1,443,181

308.8% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +13.9%

5 year home value change: +27.8%

10 year home value change: +36.4%

#22. 11559 (Lawrence)

Typical home value: $1,509,142

327.4% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +7.6%

5 year home value change: +32.9%

10 year home value change: +47.7%

#21. 11937 (East Hampton)

Typical home value: $1,598,238

352.7% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +15.3%

5 year home value change: +32.6%

10 year home value change: +59.3%

#20. 11968 (Southampton)

Typical home value: $1,636,843

363.6% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +14.0%

5 year home value change: +23.3%

10 year home value change: +44.0%

#19. 11030 (Manhasset)

Typical home value: $1,660,758

370.4% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +5.6%

5 year home value change: +12.9%

10 year home value change: +39.0%

#18. 11954 (Montauk)

Typical home value: $1,767,939

400.7% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +14.4%

5 year home value change: +27.0%

10 year home value change: +43.6%

#17. 10580 (Rye)

Typical home value: $1,769,896

401.3% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +4.8%

5 year home value change: +3.1%

10 year home value change: +21.5%

#16. 10012 (Manhattan)

Typical home value: $1,889,108

435.1% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: -7.0%

5 year home value change: -3.7%

10 year home value change: +34.1%

#15. 11024 (Great Neck)

Typical home value: $1,904,267

439.3% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +5.4%

5 year home value change: +11.5%

10 year home value change: +24.9%

#14. 11963 (Sag Harbor)

Typical home value: $1,905,807

439.8% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +13.4%

5 year home value change: +30.4%

10 year home value change: +56.9%

#13. 11765 (Mill Neck)

Typical home value: $1,909,964

441.0% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +5.9%

5 year home value change: +7.5%

10 year home value change: +16.2%

#12. 10069 (Manhattan)

Typical home value: $1,950,821

452.5% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: -1.9%

5 year home value change: -13.9%

10 year home value change: +15.2%

212 Warren Street, Manhattan ($1.8 million, 2 beds, 2 baths), realtor.com

#11. 10282 (Manhattan)

Typical home value: $2,166,804

513.7% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: -5.1%

5 year home value change: -11.7%

10 year home value change: +1.4%

#10. 11568 (Old Westbury)

Typical home value: $2,228,848

531.3% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +4.4%

5 year home value change: +7.3%

10 year home value change: +19.2%

#9. 11959 (Quogue)

Typical home value: $2,231,690

532.1% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +13.8%

5 year home value change: +25.0%

10 year home value change: +35.4%

#8. 10118 (Manhattan)

Typical home value: $2,414,616

583.9% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: -3.8%

5 year home value change: -25.5%

10 year home value change: data not available

#7. 10007 (Manhattan)

Typical home value: $2,569,464

627.8% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: -4.6%

5 year home value change: -14.5%

10 year home value change: +32.2%

#6. 11975 (Wainscott)

Typical home value: $2,590,399

633.7% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +9.4%

5 year home value change: +22.2%

10 year home value change: +65.1%

#5. 10013 (Manhattan)

Typical home value: $2,825,397

700.2% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: -5.2%

5 year home value change: -12.0%

10 year home value change: +34.2%

#4. 11930 (Amagansett)

Typical home value: $3,104,831

779.4% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +9.0%

5 year home value change: +41.8%

10 year home value change: +89.9%

#3. 11932 (Bridgehampton)

Typical home value: $3,170,266

797.9% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +13.3%

5 year home value change: +24.4%

10 year home value change: +63.1%

#2. 11976 (Water Mill)

Typical home value: $3,577,935

913.4% above typical home value in New York

1 year rent change: +12.1%

5 year home value change: +17.6%

10 year home value change: +44.7%

#1. 11962 (Sagaponack)