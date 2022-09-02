ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Under New York’s new law, those with concealed carry permits are not allowed to bring their guns in areas that are deemed sensitive locations such as government buildings, schools, and restaurants that serve alcohol.

The new law has already faced a legal challenge in New York’s Northern District federal court by the Gun Owners of America, who wanted to stop it from taking effect.

Late Wednesday night, Governor Kathy Hochul announced, “The court dismissed the case and denied the motion for a preliminary injunction. It is a just and right decision…”

Derrick Hogan, a partner at Tully Rinckey, explained the judge’s ruling.

“Nobody has been harmed by it yet. No one has been denied entry into a certain business because of the new law or nobody’s been denied let’s say a pistol permit application because of the new law, because the new law had not taken effect,” explained Hogan.

Just because the new law is now in place doesn’t mean legal battles are over. It was passed in response to the Supreme Court striking down New York’s previous concealed carry law earlier this summer.

Now, the New York State Riffle and Pistol Association— the same organization that won that major case, plans on challenging this law as well.

“Our lawsuit–after everything has been settled and discussed, our lawsuit is either going to be filed later today or tomorrow, ” stated Tom King, Executive Director of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association.