New York’s population dropped by nearly 80,000 people over the past year: These are the top places they’re going

(WIVB) – New York is losing residents- so where are they going?

The latest data released by the U.S. Census Bureau put New York State’s population at an estimated 19.5 million- the fourth-largest state in the country.

However, the state’s population dropped by 76,790 between 2018 and 2019, a 0.4 percent loss.

Where are expatriated New Yorkers going?

SOURCE: Census.gov

Career resource website Zippia analyzed ACS Census data from 2017-2018 to find the top states Americans are moving from, and where they’re moving to.

MAP: Zippia.com

Zippia found that the top states people leaving New York State are moving to are New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, California, Connecticut, North Carolina.

In January, New York State Sen. Jim Tedisco (R,C,I,REF-Glenville) and Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara (D-Rotterdam) announced a new effort to examine New York State’s population loss.

The lawmakers’ announcement cited a Dec. 2019 analysis by the Empire Center which stated that New York has lost almost 1.4 million residents to the rest of the U.S. since 2010. The report also found that the biggest share of those who left New York are middle class workers and high-income earners.

Senator Tedisco and Assemblyman Santabarbara said they plan to launch an online questionnaire targeted at upstate ares but open to all New Yorkers. The questionnaire phase will be followed by a series of roundtable discussions on addressing population loss and attracting people to upstate NY.

